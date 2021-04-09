$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 274,447 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

