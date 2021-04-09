$0.31 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 166,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

