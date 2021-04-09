-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

