$0.32 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 158,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,487. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

