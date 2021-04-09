$0.32 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Transcat posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $487,147. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Transcat by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 39,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.