$0.33 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

