$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

AINV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 6,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,105. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.