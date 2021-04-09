$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. 2,020,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

