$0.44 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.19. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.