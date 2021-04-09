$0.61 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ENV stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

