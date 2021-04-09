$0.62 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five Below posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $80,122,000.

Five Below stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.45. 29,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

