-$0.71 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.68). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. 24,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,809. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

