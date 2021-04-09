$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.01. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $69.24 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

