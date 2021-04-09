$0.83 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $620,632. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

