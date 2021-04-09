-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,921. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

