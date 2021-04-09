$0.96 EPS Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. Blucora reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $10,222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

