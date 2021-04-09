0x Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $760.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

