0xcert Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $53,849.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.