$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MELI opened at $1,588.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,924.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,559.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,533.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $517.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

