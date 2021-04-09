$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

