$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $490.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.09.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.