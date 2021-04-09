$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

