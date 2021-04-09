$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.39. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.20. 63,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,112. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $273.76 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

