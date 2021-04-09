$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $313.10 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $227.75 and a 1 year high of $314.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

