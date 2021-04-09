$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

