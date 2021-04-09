$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $323.39.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,240,731. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

