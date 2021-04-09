$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.