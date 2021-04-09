$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $5,169,199. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $39,062,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.