$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 89.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

