$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 89.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.