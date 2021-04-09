107,522 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

