107,803 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Spirit Airlines makes up about 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 15,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

