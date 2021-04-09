10,999 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,242. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

