10,999 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,242. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.95.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.