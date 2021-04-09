$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $111.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.96 million to $116.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $479.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.24 million to $489.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $510.54 million to $550.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.