11,700 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $115.45 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

