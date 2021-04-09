12,524 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $138.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

