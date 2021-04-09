$126.32 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce $126.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $611.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $699.05 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $736.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.