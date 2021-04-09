13,830 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

