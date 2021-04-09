$14.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $14.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.35 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $254.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

