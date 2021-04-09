157,500 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

