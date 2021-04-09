$16.21 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $16.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.99 million, with estimates ranging from $248.90 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $14,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

