168,420 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,602,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $65.72 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

