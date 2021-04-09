1,686,674 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,686,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

