$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $170,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prothena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

