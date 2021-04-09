$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.48 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $707.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

