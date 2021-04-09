177,128 Shares in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,604. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

