$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $185.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.46 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

