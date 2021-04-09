$187.20 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $187.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.86 million. GoPro reported sales of $119.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

GPRO opened at $12.57 on Friday. GoPro has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.