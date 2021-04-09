$194.70 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.03 million and the lowest is $190.38 million. GasLog reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $753.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $551.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

