19,770 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twitter by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,387,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.47 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.